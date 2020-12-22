California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Parsley Energy worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 147.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,162,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 825,906 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

NYSE PE opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

