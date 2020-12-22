California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 336.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exponent by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,831,000 after buying an additional 373,892 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 43.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

