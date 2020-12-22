California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,817 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of LiveRamp worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,883 shares of company stock worth $11,713,837. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

