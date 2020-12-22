Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.21.

Shares of APHA opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$11.39.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

