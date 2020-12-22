Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.75.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $339.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $345.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

