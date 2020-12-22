Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) PT Raised to C$1.60

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.

TSE RIV traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,115. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. Canopy Rivers Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 30.66 and a quick ratio of 30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Rivers Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

