Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 535 Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wabtec were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,109,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,644,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,683,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 168.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after acquiring an additional 939,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. Wabtec Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712 in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

