CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $100.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

