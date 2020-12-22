Caspian Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $3,020.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

