Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

CBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 307,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,695. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 159,579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

