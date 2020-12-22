CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 108,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 68,002 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 39.9% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 165,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 17.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CECE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,588. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

