Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Up 8.8%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.04. Approximately 1,034,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 196,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

