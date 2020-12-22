CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.54. CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 413,163 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$35.51 million and a PE ratio of -24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.87.

About CEMATRIX Co. (CVX.V) (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, slipline and annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

