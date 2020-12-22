Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.66 on Friday. Centamin has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

