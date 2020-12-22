Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lowered Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after buying an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $95,159,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 171.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after buying an additional 1,478,974 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.