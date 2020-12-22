CertiK Price Down 8.6% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00003825 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00141169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00727576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00166587 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00376480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00107024 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,585,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,732,908 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

