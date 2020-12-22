Chainlink 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $12.57 or 0.00053187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00342461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

