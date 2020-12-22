Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,994 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of First Merchants worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.31.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

