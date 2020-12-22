Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 49.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 54.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.93.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

GCP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

