Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 438,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $270,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

