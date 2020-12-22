ChartEx Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $278,978.14 and $32,951.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00141735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00719141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00189649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00370893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00104055 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

