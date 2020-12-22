Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $523.72 million, a P/E ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.