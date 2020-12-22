Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $523.72 million, a P/E ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit