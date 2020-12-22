Chiliz Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $97.33 million and $68.12 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00724647 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00167838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00071081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00108380 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

