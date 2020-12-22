China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98.

About China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilisers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

