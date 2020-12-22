China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.43

China Communications Construction Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 4214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Communications Construction from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Communications Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get China Communications Construction alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for China Communications Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Communications Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.