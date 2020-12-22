ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Shares Gap Down to $31.26

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $29.09. ChoiceOne Financial Services shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

