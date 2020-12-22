Chromia (CHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.70 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00143590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00712297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00160341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00068558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00105484 BTC.

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

