Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,075.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $194,471.39 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00006638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00350450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027121 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.