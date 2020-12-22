CIBC Lowers KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to $12.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KPTSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

