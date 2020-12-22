CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Shares Up 14.8%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s share price traded up 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $33.00. 4,932,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 1,392,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CIIG Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,445,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in CIIG Merger by 146.9% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 463,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 275,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CIIG Merger by 13.5% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 821,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,472 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

