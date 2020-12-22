Cindicator (CND) Market Cap Tops $16.06 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $96,933.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00344340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002204 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

