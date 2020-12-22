Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Receives C$7.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.48. Cineplex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$550.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.175023 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

