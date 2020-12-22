Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Receives C$7.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.
A number of brokerages have commented on CGX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.48. Cineplex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$550.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
