Cintas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,406% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 398.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 43.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 14.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.30.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $346.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.78 and a 200 day moving average of $318.92. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.