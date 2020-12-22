Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report sales of $68.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $216.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $217.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $261.63 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $267.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 130,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $487.38 million, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

