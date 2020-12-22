Claymore (CLM) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00142223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00725156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00167964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00376894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00108622 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.