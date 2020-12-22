CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $26,670.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002307 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025733 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,561,438 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.