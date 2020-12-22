Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0045 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,695.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,137,789 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

