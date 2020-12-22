CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CFO Tito L. Lima Purchases 750 Shares

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CFO Tito L. Lima bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $15,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CCNE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,735. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.95. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 49,767 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 9,406.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
