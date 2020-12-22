CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CFO Tito L. Lima Purchases 750 Shares

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CFO Tito L. Lima bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $15,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,735. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.95. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 49,767 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 9,406.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

