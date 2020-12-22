Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.95

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and traded as high as $17.10. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 16,663 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 517.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 176.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

