CoinPoker Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1,406.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00354229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00030782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

