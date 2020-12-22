Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 139.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

