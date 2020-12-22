Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 185,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,978. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.