Comparing Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 12.15 $29.52 million $0.40 153.05 Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.13 $90.05 million $0.87 28.32

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49% Tower Semiconductor 6.43% 5.95% 4.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Daqo New Energy and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tower Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus target price of $38.60, suggesting a potential downside of 36.95%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Tower Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

