Comparing QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grubhub has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QuoteMedia and Grubhub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia N/A N/A N/A Grubhub -6.99% -4.44% -2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and Grubhub’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $11.79 million 1.38 $560,000.00 N/A N/A Grubhub $1.31 billion 5.13 -$18.57 million $0.16 453.44

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grubhub.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QuoteMedia and Grubhub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grubhub 2 20 2 0 2.00

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus price target of $0.18, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Grubhub has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential downside of 23.73%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Grubhub.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Grubhub shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Grubhub shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Grubhub on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 595,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

