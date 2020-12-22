Comparing Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 2.31% 8.00% 5.71% Sandstorm Gold 10.10% 3.06% 2.84%

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.35 billion 5.27 $110.74 million $0.78 43.42 Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 16.32 $16.40 million $0.09 83.22

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pan American Silver and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sandstorm Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $32.46, indicating a potential downside of 4.15%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 61.88%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Sandstorm Gold on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

