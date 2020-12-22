Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,400.00.

Shares of CMPGY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 178,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,542. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

