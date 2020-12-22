Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) versus ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Financial Review

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Concrete Pumping and ABCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 2 3 0 2.60 ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus target price of $4.95, suggesting a potential upside of 41.43%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping -18.81% -1.04% -0.37% ABCO Energy -98.27% N/A -218.01%

Volatility & Risk

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concrete Pumping and ABCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $282.96 million 0.72 -$32.49 million N/A N/A ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.21 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concrete Pumping.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats ABCO Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

