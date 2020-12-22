ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNOB. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

CNOB stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $776.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

