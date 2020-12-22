Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 122,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $219.56.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.15.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.