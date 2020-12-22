Contentos Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and $989,215.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00354229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00030782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,247,292,732 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

